“Respect yourself” – Ghanaians descend on Shatta Wale for insulting Akufo Addo’s daughter

Earlier yesterday, Shatta Wale took to his Facebook page to call out Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

Shatta Wale’s attack on the Director of the Creative Arts Agency followed her announcement regarding the creation of a “creative card” aimed at facilitating easier access to visas for artists.

As disclosed by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the Creative Arts Agency is developing a creative card to streamline the visa application process for artists.

The initiative is intended to help Ghanaian artists perform abroad, particularly in European countries.

Reacting to the announcement, Shatta Wale dismissed the initiative on the basis that it was late and ineffective move by the government.

In a fiery post, Shatta Wale stated:

“Nonsense talk nkoaaa every day. Because your father be president, mcheeeww… create am for yourself cuz this one too you will make budget from taxpayers’ money and take buy houses and cars all in the name of helping the creative arts.

-- AD --

8 years now u no fit do that and u want to use 5 months to do what… see mumu… Fake promises and policies. My friend shut for there!!! Where you deh when I started talking about this… Nonsense g3333!!!!”

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s attacking post, Ghanaians have cautioned over his use of demanding words on Gyankroma.

According to these critics, a high-profile person like Shatta Wale should employ decorum when addressing national issues.

Sir Douglas on Facebook for instance commented – To be outspoken doesn’t mean you should be insulting everyone because you speak your mind…we are in 2024 and you still make your arguments with insults…I feel shy sometimes for him

Mitchello Zee – Awww but why edey diss am, the industry needs just that, its just the right initiative being pushed at this point.

Bright On – Over confidence leads to being rude. Dear cousin Wale, wise up.

Sulemana Mohammed – Shatter is a local artist he knew very well that he will not benefit