type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"You uncouth way of behaving is unbecoming" - Sheila Bartels claps back...
News

“You uncouth way of behaving is unbecoming” – Sheila Bartels claps back at Sam George

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Sheila Bartels, MP for Ablekuma North, has clapped back at Sam George by entreating him to refrain from “insulting” people who disagree with him on a topic.

According to her, Sam George’s harsh behaviour and regular social media tantrums are uncouth and unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

In a Facebook reply to the Ningo-Prampram MP after she was called out by him for alleging that he has been benefiting financially from the Anti-LGBTQ campaign, Sheila Bartles asked Sam George to respect himself.

“Sam Dzata George please respect yourself! We choose when to contribute on an issue and when not to! Do not attribute it to weakness, agreement or otherwise. I will NEVER stoop down to your uncouth ways of addressing people who disagree with you, its unbecoming of an Honorable member!”

Sheila Bartles added that the sole agenda by Sam George to get a bill passed against the legalization of LGBTQ in Ghana is not a priority of the government at the moment.

Read This: “You’re unintelligent” – Sam George fires Ablekuma North MP over false claims

“I believe in the lead of His Excellency the President when he insists that the urgent problems of Ghana are those of development of the economy and improving the quality of lives, and not in your LGBTQI agenda. My thoughts and support for this position remain the same”

“Remember, insults are for those who have nothing of value to give. Again I say, RESPECT YOURSELF!”.

Sheila Bartels in an interview on Starr FM alleged that Sam Griege and his cohorts who are bent on passing the Anti-LGBTQ Bill have been benefiting financially.

An allegation Sam George has not only refuted but also warned her not to cross his path with her unintelligent ‘blabberings” but to focus on representing her constituency well by contributing on the floor of parliament.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News