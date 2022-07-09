- Advertisement -

Sheila Bartels, MP for Ablekuma North, has clapped back at Sam George by entreating him to refrain from “insulting” people who disagree with him on a topic.

According to her, Sam George’s harsh behaviour and regular social media tantrums are uncouth and unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

In a Facebook reply to the Ningo-Prampram MP after she was called out by him for alleging that he has been benefiting financially from the Anti-LGBTQ campaign, Sheila Bartles asked Sam George to respect himself.

“Sam Dzata George please respect yourself! We choose when to contribute on an issue and when not to! Do not attribute it to weakness, agreement or otherwise. I will NEVER stoop down to your uncouth ways of addressing people who disagree with you, its unbecoming of an Honorable member!”

Sheila Bartles added that the sole agenda by Sam George to get a bill passed against the legalization of LGBTQ in Ghana is not a priority of the government at the moment.

“I believe in the lead of His Excellency the President when he insists that the urgent problems of Ghana are those of development of the economy and improving the quality of lives, and not in your LGBTQI agenda. My thoughts and support for this position remain the same”

“Remember, insults are for those who have nothing of value to give. Again I say, RESPECT YOURSELF!”.

Sheila Bartels in an interview on Starr FM alleged that Sam Griege and his cohorts who are bent on passing the Anti-LGBTQ Bill have been benefiting financially.

An allegation Sam George has not only refuted but also warned her not to cross his path with her unintelligent ‘blabberings” but to focus on representing her constituency well by contributing on the floor of parliament.