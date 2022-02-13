- Advertisement -

Kate, in her remark, slammed Nigerians for being very gullible as she contended that the more expensive something costs does not always equate to quality.

She wrote: “That it is expensive doesn’t equate to quality.. Some Nigerians feel that the more expensive something is, the better the quality… I hear there is a restaurant somewhere charging $1000 per couple for dinner on Valentine’s day. Na diamond dem dey serve? Una good morning o.”

Kate, however, did not reveal the name of the said restaurant or at least share a flyer to substantiate her claim, but we have dug to unravel it for fact-checking sake.

The restaurant is known as ‘The Burgundy’, our search has revealed.

An Instagram video on the restaurant timeline shows the Head Chef explaining to the public what the dinner package entails.

Chef Stone further gave clarification on the special treat on his Twitter handle after a flyer of the Valentine’s Day promo sparked controversy on social media.

He wrote:

No it’s not $1000 for 10 couples Yes it’s $1000 per couple No it’s not for one plate of food No you can not take me home with you It’s a 12 course dinner per person. Yes there’s a gift box for each person Yes you can pay in naira, CBN rate

Enormous reactions have greeted the post with many Nigerians expressing varied opinions about the exorbitant price the restaurant is charging on its meals.

Check out some reactions sampled from social media below:

Kunle Stressacchi: $1,000 for 1 cup of rice ?, 1/2 satchel of tomato paste, N50 onion ? 2 cubes of knorr cubes, a pinch of salt, 8 satchels of pure water dem take cook am, other codiments: N500 max. Plats & silver ? : N10,000 max. All no reach N50,000. So where dem see N500,000 plus?

Amanda Sidney: Guess they want to serve pyramid. Though most times location detect the rate of services.

Florence Onyeike: Shebi mama put no dey again? Like why in the world will I even pay that for just valentine, I’d rather gift my partner the money for whatever he chooses.

I don’t blame them tho, we’re the ones who always want to show off,most Nigerians be competing with imaginary people daily.

Iceugwa: That $1,000 can send 50 people to school. It can feed 1000 people. Why waste that at a go when there are people of need around you. The bible said something on waste. Sometimes think of the society people spending extravagantly.