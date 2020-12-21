Results of Grandma who sat for 2020 BECE surfaces on social media

- Advertisement -

The final results of 57-year-old Madam Elizabeth Yamoah who graduated after sitting for the 2020 BECE at the Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School have popped up on social media.

After successfully writing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Madam Elizabeth Yamoah became an inspiration to all especially to those who think they’re too old to attain a higher height in education.

From what we gathered from a reliable source, the mother-of-four who has vowed to become a nurse before she finally joins her ancestors obtained aggregate 12.

Reports has it that passed all the core subjects ( English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) with distinction and did extremely well with the other areas of study also (RME, BDT, ICT, French, Ghanaian Language).

However, we are yet to have a look at her results slip to officially confirm the news if it’s true or not but as it stands, she is waiting for her placement where she will continue schooling again and enjoy the free senior high school policy introduced by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government till she starts living her dream.