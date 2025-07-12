Retire before NPP comes to power- Abronye threatens police officers who were present at Ablekuma North rerun election

Controversial Bono Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Abronye has threatened police officers who were present at the Ablekuma North rerun election.

Speaking on his show dubbed “The Evidence”, Abronye expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police.

According to the NPP bigwigs, he is yet to understand why the police, whose duty was to ensure there was peace, as well as free and fair elections acted nonchalantly when there was violence.

He believes that, the incumbent NDC government is behind everything that has happened, hence, has sent a threatening message to the police officers that were present.

Abronye stated emphatically that the police officers who were present should retire before the NPP comes to power, adding that, they would ensure that the police officers pay for every sin they have committed.

Meanwhile, reports available at the news desk of Gh Page have it that NPP bigwigs, Hawa Koomson has responded to treatment after she was being assaulted during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

