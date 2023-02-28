- Advertisement -

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor says the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) plan to retire the Black Stars’ number 7 jersey in honour of the late Christian Atsu is unnecessary.

The GFA’s yet-confirmed decision was hinted at by Eastern Regional Football Association’s (RFA) Chairman, Linford Boadu, in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

This follows the confirmation of Atsu’s death Saturday after he was trapped under rubble for almost two weeks after an earthquake in Turkey.

But in a submission on Angel TV, Charles Taylor said the decision to retire the number 7 jersey in honor of Atsu is needless. He argued that even Argentina’s great Diego Maradona did not have his number 8 jersey immortalized.

The ex-Asante Kotoko striker said it would be prudent to build a monument to honour his good deeds to humanity instead.