type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsRetiring number 7 jersey in honour of Christian Atsu needless - Charles...
Sports

Retiring number 7 jersey in honour of Christian Atsu needless – Charles Taylor

By Kweku Derrick
atsu-charles taylor
- Advertisement -

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor says the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) plan to retire the Black Stars’ number 7 jersey in honour of the late Christian Atsu is unnecessary.

The GFA’s yet-confirmed decision was hinted at by Eastern Regional Football Association’s (RFA) Chairman, Linford Boadu, in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

This follows the confirmation of Atsu’s death Saturday after he was trapped under rubble for almost two weeks after an earthquake in Turkey.

But in a submission on Angel TV, Charles Taylor said the decision to retire the number 7 jersey in honor of Atsu is needless. He argued that even Argentina’s great Diego Maradona did not have his number 8 jersey immortalized.

The ex-Asante Kotoko striker said it would be prudent to build a monument to honour his good deeds to humanity instead.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 28, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News