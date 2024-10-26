Retract Your Statement And Apologize- Management of Legon Warns Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Over HIV/ AIDS Claims

There is a saying that “It is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish can be picked from”, this adage was not said for nothing.

Yesterday, Ghpage.com published a story of Ghanaian televangelist and philanthropist, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh claiming that the majority of the students at Legon are HIV positive.

“The number of boys and girls in Legon who are HIV positive, you will have a shock in your life”, he said

The man of God made this shocking disclosure whilst speaking during an interview on GTV.

The question many netizens would ponder over is obviously how he got to get that vital piece of information.

The man of God revealed that most of the students who have the disease lead a promiscuous life which leads them to get the disease.

He added that most of the ladies sleep outside campus and when they get the disease, they connect with the boys and girls on campus and they also end up contracting the disease.

-- AD --

He stated that he got to know of this because a lot of the students approach them with their issues so that he could guide and pray for them.

Reacting to this, the management of the University of Ghana has issued a communique to falsify claims by the popular televangelist.

According to them in a communique sighted by Ghpage.com, there is no iota of truth in the statement by Lawrence Tetteh.

The management claims issues of such should be backed by evidence and not just a mere saying.

They have there asked Rev. Tetteh to retract his statement and apologize to the management or face their wrath.