The leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has died, GHPage is reliably informed.

The sad news reaching us indicates that the renowned man of God passed away just this afternoon, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In November 2021, Rev Boakye had been reported to have suffered a stroke, leaving him crippled and bedridden.

His wife debunked the rumours in an address to the congregation, clarifying that her husband was only taking a break from his ministry after 19 years for health reasons.

Since then Sofo Maame Boakye has been in charge of the helm of affairs including the church’s finances, perhaps until her husband returns.

But it appears all was not well with Rev Boakye as his wife made everyone believe as he has been snatched away by the cold hands of death.

