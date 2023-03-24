type here...
Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s wife banned from attending his funeral

By Qwame Benedict
Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's wife breaks silence on her husband's death
Obaa Yaa Asantewaa, the wife of the founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministry late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has been banned from attending his funeral.

This was revealed by the elders of the Resurrection Power New Generation Ministry Church who announced that Obaa Yaa cannot mourn her husband and cannot perform any widowhood rites.

This was arrived as a result of the wife failure to appear before Otumfour Osei Tutu’s Ankobiahene when she was invited.

According to the elders, Obaa Yaa Asantewaa was invited for a meeting by the Ankobiahene for them to settle their difference before the late preacher can be laid to rest.

However, on the day of the meeting she failed to turn up and as well never bothered to explain her absence from the planned meeting forcing the Ankobiahene to ban her.

We are informed after the announcement there was wild jubilation by the church members who were happy to hear the new development about the wife of their founder.

The one-week observation of the late preacher is scheduled to come off on March 30, 2023.

    Source:Ghpage

