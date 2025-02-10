type here...
News

Rev. Charlotte Oduro’s ex-husband reveals she was disrespectful and not submissive

By Kwasi Asamoah
Rev. Charlotte Oduro and ex-husband

Marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after news of her divorce surfaced online.

This comes after her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro revealed that after 16 years of marriage, he and Charlotte Oduro were no longer marriage partners.

An old video which has resurfaced showed Apostle Solomon Oduro revealing in an interview with Zionfelix about the challenges he faced in his marriage due to the negative attitude of his then-wife.

He explained that Rev. Charlotte Oduro was very disrespectful, not willing to submit as a wife and was negatively influenced by friends who were men of God.

Apostle Oduro in the said video revealed that Charlotte Oduro initially wanted a divorce but he was mot in support of that.

@gyatanation1

My wife didn’t respect me, she wasn’t ready to submit as a woman – Counselor Charlotte Oduro’s husband sad story #onthisday #nolimits #nolimit #tiktokghana??fyp??????foryoupage #gyatanation1 #nigeriatiktok?????? #fyp??viral #greenscreen #tiktoknews #fy #tiktok #ghana #nigeria

? original sound – Gyata Nation
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Reggie-Rockstone-

Okomfour Kwadee: Stop pointing fingers at the music industry – Reggie Rockstone to the public

Shock and disbelief trail Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s divorce

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways