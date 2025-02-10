Rev. Charlotte Oduro’s ex-husband reveals she was disrespectful and not submissive

Marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after news of her divorce surfaced online.

This comes after her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro revealed that after 16 years of marriage, he and Charlotte Oduro were no longer marriage partners.

An old video which has resurfaced showed Apostle Solomon Oduro revealing in an interview with Zionfelix about the challenges he faced in his marriage due to the negative attitude of his then-wife.

He explained that Rev. Charlotte Oduro was very disrespectful, not willing to submit as a wife and was negatively influenced by friends who were men of God.

Apostle Oduro in the said video revealed that Charlotte Oduro initially wanted a divorce but he was mot in support of that.