Tragic! Rev George Owusu Mensah dies

By Armani Brooklyn
A piece of sad news that has hit the gospel ministry confirms the shocking death of Rev George Owusu Mensah.

Before his sad passing, Rev George Owusu Mensah was the head pastor of Grace Baptist Church located at Amakom.

He was also a prolific gospel musician known for many hit songs such as ‘Matwen Awurade Anim, Wo Nkutoo Na Wo Se Ayeyiee etc.

According to reports from a confirmed source, he died at home earlier this morning after calling his driver to send him to the hospital.

Sadly, upon reaching his house, he had already passed away.

Lovers of his music as well as his church members have taken to social media to sympathise with the bereaved family.

Source:GHpage

