Rev Israel Eshun arrested

The founder and general overseer of God Host Favour Chapel in Accra, Rev. Israel Eshun, has been arrested for allegedly burying his two-year-old son alive in a room inside the church without informing his wife or any other family members.

According to a report by Angel FM, the clergyman, who also runs the Yesu Agyemie Herbal Centre, secretly buried his sick son after doctors at Korle Bu said his chances of recovery are very slim

The incident only came to light when the pastor’s wife, Mrs. Christian Marcathy Eshun, popularly known as Maame Ama, began to question the whereabouts of their son.

Her persistent inquiries led to the shocking discovery that the child had not only died but had also been buried within the confines of their church without her knowledge or consent.

The motive behind Rev. Eshun’s decision to bury the child in secret remains unclear, but the act has sparked outrage among community members and raised serious legal and ethical questions.

The Ghana Police Service have since taken Rev. Eshun into custody, and investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the burial.

