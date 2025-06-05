type here...
News

Rev Israel Eshun arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Israel Eshun

The founder and general overseer of God Host Favour Chapel in Accra, Rev. Israel Eshun, has been arrested for allegedly burying his two-year-old son alive in a room inside the church without informing his wife or any other family members.

According to a report by Angel FM, the clergyman, who also runs the Yesu Agyemie Herbal Centre, secretly buried his sick son after doctors at Korle Bu said his chances of recovery are very slim

The incident only came to light when the pastor’s wife, Mrs. Christian Marcathy Eshun, popularly known as Maame Ama, began to question the whereabouts of their son.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Rev Israel Eshun

Her persistent inquiries led to the shocking discovery that the child had not only died but had also been buried within the confines of their church without her knowledge or consent.

The motive behind Rev. Eshun’s decision to bury the child in secret remains unclear, but the act has sparked outrage among community members and raised serious legal and ethical questions.

The Ghana Police Service have since taken Rev. Eshun into custody, and investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the burial.

READ ALSO: Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dada Joe Remix

Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Lady and Egusi soup

Lady prepares soup with crabs still alive

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Dada Joe Remix

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Abuja Resturant Owner
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways