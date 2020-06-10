- Advertisement -

Rev. Joel Duncan-Williams, head pastor of Firm Foundation Action Church has in a new viral video asked his ”sick” brother to steer clear of social media.

READ ALSO: My father can take me off his will, I don’t need Action Chapel money -Duncan Williams’ son

In an Instagram Live video chat, Rev. Joel Duncan-Williams, the third child of renowned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams asked his embattled brother to unblock him on social media so they can talk.

Joel mentioned in the video that he could not contact daniel on any other social media platform aside Instagram and pleaded with him to unblock him so they can talk like brothers do.

Daniel Duncan-Williams known as Dee Wills on social media has been revealed to be suffering from a bipolar disorder by his father.

Daniel’s name has been all over in the news after posting nude videos of himself twerking and engaging in sexual activity with some women- an act some considered a stain of the Archbishop’s name.

READ ALSO: Daniel Duncan Williams tells Sista Afia why he went berserk

Joel, who followed in his father’s footsteps to become a pastor also, asked his brother to desist from ranting on social media.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Daniel who seemed to be in a mental crisis kept yelling and blabbing leaving his brother Joel on the other troubled.