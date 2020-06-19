- Advertisement -

The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died.

Nana Agyei Sikapa died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He died at the age of 55.

A couple of weeks ago, Kwadwo Wiafe, another popular presenter with Despite Media died to the shock of many Ghanaians.

Kwadwo Wiafe also died after a very short illness. His energetic nature endeared him to many people when he was alive.

It’s unclear what’s going on at Despite Media but this misfortune was revealed by a powerful man of God in Ghana not long ago and it’s happening as he prophesied.

On the 31st December 2019 watch night service at Shallom Maranathan Gospel Mission locates at Kaneshie 1st Light in Accra, the founder, and leader of the church, Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney gave a number of prophecies to Ghanaians.

On that list was a warning he gave to Despite Media and Peace Fm about impending doom in the form of deaths at the company.

The prophecy was the 36th on the list of 51 prophecies and the man of God said: “I saw a black cloth covering peace FM building “ship house”, let’s pray for the workers against mysterious death.”

Ghpage has already reached out to the revered man of God, Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney for his reaction to these fulfilled promises. We will keep you updated when he finally speaks.