type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on 31st Dec. 2019

Avatar
By RASHAD
|
Nana Agyei Sikapa, Moses Addo Sampaney and Kwadwo Wiafe
Nana Agyei Sikapa, Moses Addo Sampaney and Kwadwo Wiafe
- Advertisement -

The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died.

Nana Agyei Sikapa died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He died at the age of 55.

SEE HERE: Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead (Photos)

A couple of weeks ago, Kwadwo Wiafe, another popular presenter with Despite Media died to the shock of many Ghanaians.

Kwadwo Wiafe also died after a very short illness. His energetic nature endeared him to many people when he was alive.

It’s unclear what’s going on at Despite Media but this misfortune was revealed by a powerful man of God in Ghana not long ago and it’s happening as he prophesied.

SEE ALSO: Nana Hoahi remanded for 2 weeks for defaming Obofour; Accomplice pleads guilty (Video, Photos)

On the 31st December 2019 watch night service at Shallom Maranathan Gospel Mission locates at Kaneshie 1st Light in Accra, the founder, and leader of the church, Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney gave a number of prophecies to Ghanaians.

On that list was a warning he gave to Despite Media and Peace Fm about impending doom in the form of deaths at the company.

The prophecy was the 36th on the list of 51 prophecies and the man of God said: “I saw a black cloth covering peace FM building “ship house”, let’s pray for the workers against mysterious death.”

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: Obofour and his wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded for 2 weeks for defamation (Video)

Ghpage has already reached out to the revered man of God, Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney for his reaction to these fulfilled promises. We will keep you updated when he finally speaks.

Previous articleYou deserve more – Nana Ama McBrown tells Nana Aba Anamoah as she marks her birthday
Next articleI’m the most insulted celebrity in Ghana -Sarkodie

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Mzbel finally explains how she met Nigel Gaisie

Mr. Tabernacle -
Songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah widely known as Mzbel in the entertainment cycles lately has seen her name printed boldly on all...
Read more
Lifestyle

I was famous but seriously broke- Afia Schwarzenegger cautions youth to not rush in life

Taylor Junior Charles -
Not every famous person in the industry we see is rich as perceived by many fans of these celebrities. With absolute certainty,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger rages on Multimedia as she shares why she’s constantly on their neck

Taylor Junior Charles -
Valentina Nana Agyiewaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has charged up on Multimedia as she reveals reasons why she is constantly grudging...
Read more
Lifestyle

Popular Ashawo narrates how she offers home service to Pastor in this COVID-19 season

Mr. Tabernacle -
A popular 'Ashawo' in an interview has revealed and narrated how she goes about her business after the coronavirus erupted.
Read more
Lifestyle

Video of the moment Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied about the recent deaths at Despite Media surfaces

Mr. Tabernacle -
Despite Media under the jurisdiction of Dr Osei Kwame Despite for the second time has experienced the biggest disaster and shocking news...
Read more
Lifestyle

Social Media users react after Nana Hoahi was remanded 2 weeks

RASHAD -
One of the biggest news on social media currently is the report that Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the fierce critic of Rev....
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, June 21, 2020
Accra
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
1kmh
100 %
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on 31st Dec. 2019

RASHAD -
The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died. Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News