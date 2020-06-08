Rev. Obofour, the general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has in a new video addressed various misconceptions and allegations leveled against him since Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign to unmask fake pastors began.

Also making the news a few days ago were reports that the Anointed Palace Chapel’s branch at IPT on the Kumasi-Sunyani stretch had been pulled down.

Again, Rev. Obofour reportedly orchestrated the arrest on media personality, Nana Hoahi, with a delegation accompanied by some members of the police force arresting Hoahi at the Next TV premises.

However, Rev. Obofour in a new video addressed these issues in detail as he particularly had some kind words for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The man of God stated that Kennedy is one person he really holds in high esteem. He said that he was in no way going to disrespect the Member of Parliament because of the level of success and patriotism Kennedy has shown over the years.

Rev. Obofour brought back some fond memories of how he started out preaching on Kumasi based Ash Fm which Kennedy owns.

He explained that he was never going to disrespect a hand that had somehow played a part in aiding him to build his ministry.

He refused to be drawn into any form of a public induced altercation with the maverick politician and stated emphatically that he would rather take lessons from the politician’s exposes to better himself and his ministry.

Kennedy himself has shown his admiration for Rev. Obofour and has labeled the man of God a wise man because he has refused to pass any comments on his exposes even though his name has been caught in the mix in some of the episodes.

Rev. Obofour had some words also for the likes of Nana Hoahi and Rev. Owusu Bempah.