- Advertisement -

The leader and founder and Annionted Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has finally addressed the depressing rumours of divorcing his wife Obofowaa and secretly marrying another woman in the UK.

Recall that just about 4 months ago, reports went viral on the local digital space that the highly opinionated man of God has dumped his beloved wife for another woman.

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour finally addresses reports of marrying a second wife

The reports additionally alleged that Rev Obofour and his second wife held a private ceremony in Accra and no phones were allowed.

Most Ghanaians were expecting the man of God to react to the rumours when it was aggressively trending on the internet but he deliberately ignored them.

Well, the dust has finally settled and the moneyed cleric has gone live on his social media pages to clear the air once and for all.

Speaking in the live video, Rev Obofour painfully revealed that he’s aware a lot of evil people are trying to destroy him to Obofowaa.

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour buys a new car for Obofowaa (Video)

He lamented over the fact that these people throw a lot of false news about him on the internet just to destroy his reputation.

According to Rev Obofour, no matter how these critics try to destroy him to his Obofowaa, she will still remain by his side come rain or shine.

He showed a couple of pictures of him and his wife inside their mansion to completely negate the divorce rumours.

Ending his submissions, Rev Obofur categorically stated that he will never-ever divorce his wife.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour and his wife warm hearts with a new romantic video