Angry Rev Obofour, in a new video, has replied to all the many allegations levelled against him by Nana Agradaa over the past 3 years.

We’re all aware of the enmity between the Founder and General Overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour and famous Fetish Priestess, Nana Agradaa.

Rev. Obofour bitterly has sent out a stern warning to the popular Fetish Priestess over her bad comments against him on TV and social media.

According to the man of God, he is not taking things lightly anymore and is ready to go boot for a boot with Agradaa as the battle line has been drawn, taking no nonsense again.

Revealing why he is now ready to face his number one foe, the father of triplets disclosed that Nana Agradaa born Patricia Asieduaa once insulted his beautiful wife and kids.

In an aggressive tone, the popular preacher threatened to fight her (Agradaa) with his last blood thus expose her evil deeds to the public.

“… I’ll fight with my last blood. I will show your camp where power lies. The battle line has just been drawn and I will never pull back…” Rev Obofour stated in the video.

