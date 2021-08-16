- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that Rev Obofour’s house on wheels that he claimed to have bought was actually borrowed just for social media hype.

It would be recalled that sometime last year, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour stormed social media with a truck that has a bedroom and kitchen.

It’s been a while since we saw that car but Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to alleged that the car was borrowed by Rev Obofour just to make waves on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated that is was Ayisha Modi who told her in a conversation that they had to rent the car and make Rev Obofour look rich in the eyes of the people.

Watch the video below:

According to the preacher, he acquired the car a Mirada by Coachmen at a market price of around $128,500 which is equivalent to 685,547 new Ghana cedis which also equates to 6 billion old cedis.

It has a Solid Surface Kitchen Countertop, premium Linoleum throughout, Brushed Nickel hardware, hardwood Cabinet Doors/Flat Panel and Self Closing Ball Bearing Drawer Guides Throughout.

It also has frameless tinted Windows with Safety Glass, reclining/swivel pilot Seats, visionary sofa Hide-A-Bed, Theater Seating (35OS), Solar Privacy Shades Throughout, Easy Clean Cockpit Floor and Power Windshield Shade with Manual Side Shade.