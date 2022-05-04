- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has been trending in the news for the past three days now for the obvious reason.

The controversial man of God has finally broken since on the wild assertions that have taken over social media trends that he has married a second wife.

These explosive allegations were poured on the head of the cleric by his former ally Prophet Manasseh who has a long-standing beef with the father of four.

In an audio that circulated on the internet a few days ago, Manasseh boldly alleged that Rev Obofour has married another woman named Maame Lizzy.

He added that Rev Obofour and Maame Lizzy are currently in London enjoying their honeymoon.

Rev Obofour has now commented on the allegations in a new video but refused to directly address the pressing issue.

In this short video, no-nonsense Rev Obofour firmly stated that he won’t take the advice of poor people.

He fumed that his critics should leave him alone to do whatever he wants because none of them can afford to feed & clothe him.

Has Rev Obofour truly married a second wife and trying to shield the development from the public domain?

Or the expensive accusations are from his enemies just to dent his hard-earned reputation?