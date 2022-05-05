- Advertisement -

Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, have given critics a new topic to discuss once again following the news that went viral on the internet fuelled by notorious Prophet Manasseh that the man of God has married a second wife.

Queen Ciara has shared a stirring video on her IG page to declare her undying love for her husband (Rev Obofour) once again.

READ ALSO: Obofowaa finally breaks silence on Rev Obofour’s 2nd wife saga

According to Queen Ciara also known as Obofowaa, no matter how hard her enemies try, her love for Rev Obforu will still remain the same even if he marries a second wife.

Citing the video, it appears Rev Obofur has gotten his sweetheart a new all-white vintage car because he was showing her how to navigate some buttons on the dashboard.

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour breaks silence on marrying a second wife (Video)

Queen Ciara on the other hand was beaming with glittering smiles as she stood beside the car during the filming of the video.

Rev Obfour and Queen Ciara were wearing white matching outfits just like the colour of the vintage car.

Queen Ciara affirmed her love for Rev Obpur once again through the caption she attached to the video which reads;

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour allegedly marries a second wife (Details)

“You’re that part of me I’ll always need.

“You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart.

“Everywhere I look I am reminded of your love and your care ?. Love you Kwaku . Good morning to my beautiful family and friends ???”