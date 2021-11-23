type here...
Rev. Obofour’s church members involved in a fatal accident, 4 die on the spot – Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghpage has received a piece of sad news the afternoon from Ekumfi Esuehyia.

Four of Rev Obofuor’s church members have been crushed to death at Ekumfi Esuehyia while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident involved a parked tipper truck with registration number GN 2723-21 and Mpec Yutong bus.

An eyewitness reports that the church members were returning from Takoradi to Accra when their bus collided with the parked tipper car.

Two people died on the spot while two others died at the hospital and the rest have been sent to Saltpond government Hospital and Apam Catholic Hospital respectively.

Meanwhile, the Senior Nursing Officer at Apam Catholic Hospital Kwame Asabre confirmed that 3 out of the 23 people who were brought to the hospital are in stable condition.

Rev. Kwaku Agyei Antwi (Rev Obofour) is yet to react to the news of the fatal accident.

Source:GHPAGE

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
