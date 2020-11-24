type here...
Rev Obofour reacts after he was criticized for cheating sermon he delivered at Romeo’s wedding

By Lizbeth Brown
Rev-Obofour
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has reacted to the massive backlash he received over the cheating sermon he delivered at Bro Sammy manager’s wedding.

Rev Obofour stated that his assertion was misconstrued by the public, adding that his sermon didn’t encourage cheating in marriage.

In explaining his point, the man of God averred that any man who wants to cheat on his partner must hide it from her out of respect.

According to Rev Obofour, it’s not advisable for men to cheat in the full glare of their partners.

He further described such men as liars, betrayers and fools.

“This is not damaging control, I take responsibility for everything I said. What I meant was that as a man you must not cheat on your partner but if you can’t resist the temptation to cheat, polish it. Even if you want to cheat, hide it from your partner. Any sensible person will understand my assertion”, Rev Obofour added.

Watch video below;

This comes after Rev Obofour was criticized for some comments he made at Bro Sammy Manager’s wedding ceremony.

Rev Obofour, while addressing the groom stated that it is very likely for a man to cheat on his wife but as a sensible person, he must keep it from his wife.

According to him, any extramarital affairs must be kept a secret in order to have a happy and peaceful home.

