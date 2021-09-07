- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi who has been tagged as the unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has stated that she has had plastic surgery to improve her appearance.

She mentioned how Afia Schwarzenegger pleaded for money to undertake physical enhancement in one of her attacks on her and Tracey Boakye.

She then went on to discuss her own figure augmentation surgery and how she paid for it.

According to her, the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel who is also her godfather Rev. Obofour contacted her and counted $40,000 for her to support her physical enlargement.

Watch the video below: