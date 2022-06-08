- Advertisement -

About three weeks ago, it was reported in the media that Rev Obofour has dumped his wife Queen Ciara to marry another lady named Maame Lizzy.

The gossip further alleged that the man of God was enjoying his honeymoon with Maame Lizzy in the UK and Queen Ciara was not very happy about the whole development because she wasn’t aware until an outsider gave her a tip-off.

The man of God has kept mute on the issue ever since it gained ground on the internet and has finally reacted to it in a new Tiktok video due to the pressure from his fans and loved ones.

According to Rev Obofour, the carriers of the fake story are mad men and women who have sworn to disgrace him with the slightest opportunity they get.

He angrily described them as animals who go about spreading deep lies about him and he’s yet to know what he has done to deserve such cruelty from them.

Rev Obofour appeared more than angry in this fast trending video as he fired back at his attackers by raining heavy insults on them.

This is not the first time cheating claims have been dropped on Rev Obofour’s head. The man of God has really suffered in the hands of Ghanaians ever since he became a celebrity pastor.