One of the most popular televangelists we have in Ghana is Reverend Kwaku Antwi aka Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel and he is married to Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa.

Obofour and Queen Ciara have 5 children as far as the public knows. The last 3 children are triplet and they are gorgeous. As far as the public knows, these are the only children of the revered man of God until now.

A very handsome boy who is a complete replica of the pastor has popped up in their family Christmas photos and Ghanaians are livid.

It’s currently not confirmed if the boy is the biological son of the Revered but it won’t come as a shock to many seeing the good looks of the boy.

GhPage has already started investigating to know more about this mysterious son who has popped up on Christmas Day.

Another thing Ghanaians will Love to know is the identity of the mother of the boy and GhPage is already on it.

The Christmas postcards were shared online by the mother APC, Queen Ciara. Sharing the photos, she wrote:

At Christmas time be filled with wonders, be touched by the peace, believe in the miracle. Merry Christmas from the Antwi’s we love you all.

She called the boy by the family surname of “Antwi” a clear indication the boy is the son of Reverend Obofour.

Check out the photos below

Beautiful family