PHOTO: Rev Obofour’s new look, like a rapper or a footballer?

Celebrated Ghanaian preacher Reverend Francis Antwi Adjei widely known as Rev. Obofour has come up with a new look after having a new hairstlye.

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) released a new photo of himself which has been trending on social media with his new look.

With his new haircut which has given him a new look, social media has been buzzing with views that the preacher man now resembles a footballer of a rapper.

With the new haircut, Rev, Obofour has now gone totally bald with hairs on only his beard.

Widely different from his previous known haircut, this new haircut has received a lot of positive comments with most netizens saying it looks dapper on him so he should maintain the bald hairstyle with beard hair.