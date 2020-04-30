Home News Rev. Obofour doesn't sleep at night - Obinim's fmr. jnr Pastor claims
Source:Ghpage.com
News

Rev. Obofour doesn’t sleep at night – Obinim’s fmr. jnr Pastor claims

By Qwame Benedict
0
Rev.Obofour-Demon-Breaker
Rev. Obofour doesn't sleep at night - Obinim's fmr. jnr Pastor claims
- Advertisement -

A former junior pastor of Obinim, Demon Breaker, who was also a good friend to Rev Obofour, has claimed that Obofour does not sleep at night.

According to Demon Breaker, Obofour rides on his motorcycle till morning and cannot afford to sleep.

View this post on Instagram

Pastor Hiphop ??? ? Credit: @ghpagephotography

A post shared by GhPage Photography (@ghpagephotography) on

Also Read: Obinim junior pastor who slept with his sister tells the story

He reportedly made this claim in an interview where he was being asked about Obinim, his former boss.

Watch the video below:

After the allegation from Demon Breaker, several people jumped on social media to pass a comment about the new revelation on Rev. Obofour.

Also Read: How Ghanaians reacted to the allegation from fmr. Jnr pastor that Obinim asked him to sleep with his sister

Read some comment below:

lydia.a_: “Mmmm Asem b3 ba dabi.”

m_aame__cee__: “I honestly fear for this demon breaker’s life….these pastors will go after him p333….He should be very cautious paa!”

kuukua_unedited: “Hmm idk abt obofuor but one thg I knw abt dis man is hez generous. He has helped so many of his members with hospital bills wen dey ddnt have hope. Der are so many patients in korle bu huz bills are being taken care of by dis man. Like how many of these pastors do we see doing thgs like this? It’s just a few.”

_cassy.andra: “Do people actually believe stuff like this in this day and age?”

Previous articleLilwin disappoints fans in his response to Funny Face

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Ghana: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,671 with 188 recoveries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana’s fight against deadly coronavirus is set to intensify in the coming days as the cases keep rising.
Read more
News

Another Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus in the USA

RASHAD -
A third Ghanaian nurse has died from the deadly Coronavirus in the USA, Ghpage.com can confirm. The nurse Doreen...
Read more
News

Danger: 10 food vendors and 3 taxi drivers test positive for Coronavirus at Achimota Hospital

Mr. Tabernacle -
A new piece of information obtained reveals that 10 food vendors and 3 taxi drivers test positive for Coronavirus at Achimota Government...
Read more
News

Ghana: 13 Doctors infected with Coronavirus

RASHAD -
The Ashanti Regional Chapter President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo has revealed that 13 medical doctors in...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Western Region confirms 8 new coronavirus cases

Mr. Tabernacle -
The total positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Western Region of Ghana shot up to nine as of Monday evening, reports.
Read more
News

Man arrested for selling shea buttercream as a cure for COVID-19

Mr. Tabernacle -
 Awutu Bereku District Police Command has apprehended a 52- year-old man, identified as King David for allegedly selling shea butter as a Covid-19...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
4.1kmh
87 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has started having problems in his new marriage

Qwame Benedict -
Favorite actor and comedian Funny Face yesterday morning burst on social media accusing his colleagues Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Lil Win, and...
Read more
Nigeria News

Davido calls Mercy John and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Qwame Benedict -
OBO boss Davido has sparked up controversy on social media after calling actress Mercy John and her husband Prince Okojie wicked people.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News