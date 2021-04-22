type here...
Rev Obofour speaks after rearresting Nana Agradaa

By Mr. Tabernacle
The man on-trend, Rev. Obofour has broken silence shortly after rearresting his antagonist, Patricia Asiedu known by the public as Nana Agradaa today.

In a Facebook live session monitored by Ghpage, Rev. Kweku Antwi looked very exhilarated throwing subtle shades at the apprehended fetish priestess.

Speaking in the video, Obofour obviously had nothing much to say other than delicately teasing Agradaa, the one almost at the losing end amid sipping wine.

According to him, he’s the ‘king of the night’ and as he vowed to, has defended his title. “I told you I’ll one day defend my title, I’m the King of the Night” Oofour stated.

He seized the opportunity to launch his new name he wants the public hereafter to call him with aside the already known name ‘The Iron Boy’.

Obofour announced his new name; “Innocent”. He kept repeating the name during his live session on Facebook later this evening. The clergyman added that he came live just to announce his new name.

“My name is innocent, call me 3 years Innocent. That’s the new name I want to be called with, Queen Ciara your husband I’m Innocent”. Obofour affirmed.

As funny as it may sound, you don’t need a soothsayer to tell you the reason behind him changing his name to Innocent just a few hours after Agradaa’s arrest.

Watch the video below; eish Rev, Obofour can throw shade o!;

The self-styled Fetish Priestess, Nana Agradaa aka ‘Abuuzigi’ has not had it cool with Rev. ‘Innocent’ Obofuor in recent times after their long-standing beef reignited.

Obofour, the popular televangelist who has sworn to deal with Agradaa amid their beef today (in the late afternoon) rearrested her for insulting him on social media.

The arrest came right after she(Nana Agradaa) was granted a self recognizance bail after she paid her license for this year (2021) and a one year advance following her initial arrest by the state security over the illegal transmission of her 2 TV stations.

