The founder and General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei aka Reverend Obofour today stormed his polling station to cast his vote.

He went with heavy security surrounded by his junior pastors and guards. The famous man of God went traveled to his polling station in his luxurious cars.

The man of God voted at Achimota and he was well attended to by the EC officials. Photos and videos from his journey to the polling station have already surfaced on social media.

Polls have closed in all polling stations around the country and vote counts are underway in most polling stations. GhPage is monitoring and We will keep you well informed.