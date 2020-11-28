type here...
GhPage Entertainment Rev Obofour's translator fires critics over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage
Entertainment

Rev Obofour’s translator fires critics over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rev Obofour's translator lambastes critics in new video over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage
Rev Obofour's translator lambastes critics in new video over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage
- Advertisement -

An angry female translator for Rev Obofour has reacted to the social media backlash received over the latter’s sermon on cheating at Romeo’s wedding.

Following the ‘cheating sermon’ Rev Obofour delivered at Bro Sammy manager’s wedding, some detractors on social media have turned their focal lenses at the female translator who was at the event.

READ ALSO: A wise man will not let his wife know he’s cheating – Rev Obofour

She has come under serious criticism for the way and manner she did her translation. It appears she was in support of the comments by the man of God who then was officiating the wedding.

According to some netizens reactions, the lady shouldn’t have sided with the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel when he made those statements publicly.

Reacting to critics, the lady in a self-made video went ‘berserk’ over the trolls and backlash she has received so far.

According to her in the video sighted, she went to the wedding as a bridesmaid, not as a translator. More to this, she didn’t go to the wedding to represent married women.

“… I went to the wedding as a bridesmaid but not a translator. I didn’t go there to represent married women o!…” She stated.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

She revealed that she did not want to descend into the gutters with those who were criticizing her by saying she is a woman therefore must not be happy with what the pastor said.

READ ALSO: Rev Obofour reacts after he was criticized for cheating sermon he delivered at Romeo’s wedding

The lady, however, said she had been married before and forewarned her critics not to try her because she has the time to respond to them in equal measure.

Speaking to Abena Gold on Ghpage TV, the translator declared that all Rev Obofour on the wedding day is right. Moreover, it’s coming from a wise man who doubles as her ‘father’.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO AND LISTEN TO HER INTERVIEW ON GHPAGE TV;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Her comments come after a lady by name Honam Sardine on Facebook and other Netizens heavily criticized her for endorsing the cheating sermon by Rev Obofour.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, after several months of ranting on social media amid his 'fight' with...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Quamina MP involved in a fatal accident

News Lizbeth Brown -
Reports reaching GhPage indicate that Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, has been involved in a fatal...
Read more

Policeman arrested after CCTV captured him stealing GHC690 coins at a bank

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A Policeman Sergeant George Amankwa at Ajumako Enyan in the Central Region has been arrested for stealing GHC690 coins from a Bank...
Read more

Actress fights movie producer for refusing to give her a role after sleeping with her (video)

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
A movie set was disrupted by an angry lady (actress) who has been used and ditched by a movie producer. She stormed...
Read more

2 NDC supporters killed, 52 others injured in a ghastly accident at Banda

News Mr. Tabernacle -
We've been told two NDC supporters have died, and 52 others suffered different levels of injuries in a horrible KIA accident in...
Read more

Tracey Boakye replies Ken Agyapong after saying his comments about her and Mahama was a joke

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress/Movie Producer Tracey Boakye has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong's statements that all the comments about her having an affair with John Mahama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News