Rev Obofour's translator lambastes critics in new video over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage

An angry female translator for Rev Obofour has reacted to the social media backlash received over the latter’s sermon on cheating at Romeo’s wedding.

Following the ‘cheating sermon’ Rev Obofour delivered at Bro Sammy manager’s wedding, some detractors on social media have turned their focal lenses at the female translator who was at the event.

She has come under serious criticism for the way and manner she did her translation. It appears she was in support of the comments by the man of God who then was officiating the wedding.

According to some netizens reactions, the lady shouldn’t have sided with the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel when he made those statements publicly.

Reacting to critics, the lady in a self-made video went ‘berserk’ over the trolls and backlash she has received so far.

According to her in the video sighted, she went to the wedding as a bridesmaid, not as a translator. More to this, she didn’t go to the wedding to represent married women.

“… I went to the wedding as a bridesmaid but not a translator. I didn’t go there to represent married women o!…” She stated.

She revealed that she did not want to descend into the gutters with those who were criticizing her by saying she is a woman therefore must not be happy with what the pastor said.

The lady, however, said she had been married before and forewarned her critics not to try her because she has the time to respond to them in equal measure.

Speaking to Abena Gold on Ghpage TV, the translator declared that all Rev Obofour on the wedding day is right. Moreover, it’s coming from a wise man who doubles as her ‘father’.

Her comments come after a lady by name Honam Sardine on Facebook and other Netizens heavily criticized her for endorsing the cheating sermon by Rev Obofour.