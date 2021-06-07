- Advertisement -

A junior Pastor with Rev Obofour identified as Romeo has revealed in an exclusive interview with Ghpage the relationship between Reverend Obofour and Nigerian preacher T.B Joshua.

News broke out in the early hours of yesterday that popular Nigerian televangelist and philanthropist Prophet T.B Joshua has died.

The news came as a surprise to the whole world since no one knew he was sick.

Well, the junior pastor who was present at the launch of Bro. Sammy’s album in reacting to the death of the preacher revealed that the news of the death came as a shock to him but he happy over his death.

He explained that the bible asks that we give thanks in everything so as a preacher himself he has to give thanks. He added that every true preacher in the world knows when he/she would die.

According to him, T.B Joshua has been friends with Obofour for some time now and they have been communicating frequently before he(T.B) died last Saturday.

He went on to say that it would be very unfair if his father Obofour who has been reigning in the country for the past four years would be sidelined as one of the Ghanaian preachers to attend the burial of T.B Joshua.

Rev. Obofour would be part of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the funeral of the prophet he stated emphatically.

Watch the video below:

He went on to say that Rev. Obofour has also being in constant communication with some of the big men of God in the world mentioning Benny Hinn and T.D Jakes as some of the Pastors he is always in touch with.