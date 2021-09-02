type here...
Rev Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, dazzles in queenly-themed photos as she marks her 34th birthday

By Kweku Derrick
Bofowaa 34th birthday photos
Bofowaa 34th birthday photos
The wife of the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Kwaku Adjei Antwi, well known as Rev Obofour, has taken the internet by storm as she marks her birthday today.

Ciara Antwi, fondly known as Bofowaa, turned 34 on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and when she decided to celebrate her new age, she did so in grand style, bringing social media to a standstill.

The mother-of-three decided to turn heads in a royal style, obviously because her husband and her good self were recently enstooled as a chief and queen mother of a traditional area in Greater Accra.

Taking to her Instagram page earlier this morning, Bofowaa shared some stunning photos of herself in Kente and matching royal ensembles looking like a true queen mother reigning her throne.

She also wore a very bright smile as she decided to give her followers a reeling effect on this special occasion of her birthday.

Bofowaa captioned her photo: “A queen is born today, The kind of Queen that knows her crown isn’t on her head, but in her soul. Thank you lord, I am grateful.

Check out more photos below

Source:GHPage

