Founder and Overseer of In Him Is Life Church International, Rev. Isaac Opoku popularly known as Obotuo has dared Rev. Owusu Bempah to provide proof for all allegations leveled against him.

It would be remembered that for some time now, there has been a fight between some men of God in the country as to who is a real man of God and who is fake.

Pastor Michael Adu aka Demon Breaker who claims to be a former junior Pastor of Bishop Daniel Obinim has for some weeks now been naming some pastors as evil on ‘The Seat’ show on NET 2.

Nana Bonsu Hoahi conducted an interview with Rev. Owusu Bempah where he also accused Rev. Obotuo of being a fetish priest, impregnating and fathering a child with a lady he revealed is known as Love.

Well, Rev. Obotuo has finally hit back at Rev. Owusu Bempah for his allegation daring him to come out with the proof he has about him.

He further dared the preacher to come out and face him for a biblical and prophecy debate to prove who is a real or fake pastor.

Thing took a different turn when Rev. Owusu Bempah on phone to tell him about the challenge from Rev. Obotuo.

Rev. Owusu Bempah rained insults on Rev. Obotuo for thinking of coming to challenge him adding that he will make him run out of the country.

We are still following to see if the debate between the two of them might come out.