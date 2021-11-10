Rev. Owusu Bempah & 6 others slapped with 11 new charges

- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and 6 others have been slapped with 11 new counts of criminal offences in his unending melee with Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agrada.

The others are Mensah Ofori, a Pastor with the Church, Bright Berchie, a member of the Church, Kwabena Nyarko alias Matata, also a Pastor with the Church, Nana Acheampong, a Movie Producer, Nana Brown, a Blogger, and Kwame Amoh, a Journalist.

The 7 accused persons have however pleaded not guilty to the charges. They have been released on bail in the sum of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis each, with two sureties.

They were this morning re-arrested, just after an Accra Circuit Court discharged them. The Offences include offensive conduct to the breach of peace, and threats of death, as well as conspiracy to, and abetment.

According to the facts of the case as presented by the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng is the Complainant in the matter.

She reported that on September 8, 2021, Mensah Ofori and Bright Berchie threatened to kill her and brandished a gun at her with a 24-hour notice to kill her over claims that she had insulted Rev. Owusu Bempah. A video recording of the alleged threat is said to have immediately gone viral on social media.

Subsequently, on September 9, 2021, Nana Acheampong and Nana Brown led the accused persons together with 45 well-built men, wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng’s property at Weija where they met her absence and proceeded to her residence at New Aplaku.

The ensuing commotion and threats were said to have then been reported to the Weija Police by a bystander, after which police moved to the scene. According to the statement, the official police invitation to Rev. Owusu Bempah to report himself to assist in the investigation was ignored.

The Judge, Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, has directed the Prosecution to file its disclosures by December 3, 2021, for the Court to reconvene on December 14, 2021.