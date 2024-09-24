Rev. Owusu Bempah accuses IGP Dampare of trying to inject him to death

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has levelled shocking allegations against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare.

The controversial man of God has accused IGP Dampare of plotting to inject him to death during his arrest three years ago.

Speaking to his congregation, the outspoken pastor revealed disturbing details of his encounter with the police and expressed his disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for not seeking his side of the story.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, known for his fiery sermons and close ties to high-profile political figures, claimed that his life was threatened under the direct orders of IGP Dampare.

According to the pastor, police officers sent to arrest him had intended to administer a lethal injection.

Rev Owusu Bempah

“When they came to arrest me, the IGP wanted me dead. They tried to inject me, but God saved me,” Rev. Owusu Bempah alleged.

The arrest, which occurred three years ago, followed a series of public confrontations and legal battles involving the controversial pastor.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged injection plot were not publicly known until now.

While ranting, Akufo Addo was also not spared, he said

“I am very disappointed in the President. He never contacted me to verify what really happened. Instead, he listened to Dampare’s lies,” Rev. Owusu Bempah lamented.

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s accusations have reignited questions about the police’s conduct during his arrest and the broader implications for human rights in law enforcement.