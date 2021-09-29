type here...
Rev Owusu Bempah aide, Adu Berchie finally arrested
Rev Owusu Bempah aide, Adu Berchie finally arrested

By Mr. Tabernacle
One of the junior pastors of Rev. Owusu Bempah, Adu Berchie has been arrested by the Police.

He was declared wanted by the police on September 12 2021 over an alleged assault of police officers and the wielding of guns amid Nana Agradaa and Owusu Bempah’s scuffle.

30-year-old Berchie has been on the run for some time and is finally arrested. He was arrested with a weapon on him, according to a police statement.

He has been charged with offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and carrying firearms without lawful authority, a police statement reveals.

The Police said a weapon has been retrieved from him for ballistic examination to aid a further investigation.

Berchie will soon be arraigned before court. Read the Police statement below;

Source:GHPAGE

