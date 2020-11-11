Angry Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has rained heavy curses on those trolling him over failed prophecy.

Recall that prior to the US general elections, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader and founder Glorious Word and Power Ministry made some bold declarations that Donald Trump will serve a second term as president thus; win the polls.

Well, the aftermath of the US general elections goes contrary to his prophecy as projections that have come out clearly indicates that Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th US President.

Following this new development, some Ghanaians came attacking the man of God over his failed, with others insulting him heavily. He has been tagged as a fake man of God by people.

Rev Owusu Bempah in a new video reacting to trolls over the failed prophecy has invoked curses on those mocking him through various means.

According to him, all the trolls and those raining insults on him over his US election prophecies will suffer real bad before dying.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;