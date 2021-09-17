Rev. Owusu Bempah’s arrest & bail; John Mahama’s reaction

- Advertisement -

Amid the brouhaha surrounding the arrest, remand and bail of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, one person whom many have been looking forward to his reaction is Ex-President John Mahama.

Though a good number of people have shared their thoughts on the arrest of the controversial man of God, John Mahama’s own is much expected because the two seem incompatible on party grounds.

During the administration of John Mahama, Rev. Bempah on many counts came at him at the least chance. We all know the political stands of the clergyman hence it’s obvious to see him blast Mahama.

Surprisingly in his tenure of office, He did not arrest him. Though Bempah was aggressive on him, Mahama ignored him and made him walk freely about with his chest out as if he’s ‘untouchable’.

It is as a result of this that the NDC Flagbearer’s reaction to the recent issue has become most anticipated because people think, especially members from the opposition parties, the NPP have forsaken the preacher who has been their spiritual backbone.

Breaking the news to the public on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo show hosted by Kwadwo Dickson, the spokesperson for Rev. Owusu Bempah, Charles Owusu revealed that the former president has had a say on the subject matter.

According to him, John Mahama has expressed his total disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo over the arrest of ‘his personal person’ Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah. He continued that the ex-Ghanaian leader said he wouldn’t have caused the arrest of the man of God if he were President.

“The former President met Rev Owusu-Bempah’s wife at Kumasi Airport, he then approached her, put the hand on her shoulder and said he’s heard of his [Owusu-Bempah] arrest but was assuring her that he, John Mahama wouldn’t have arrested Owusu-Bempah if he were the President…,” Mr Charles told the host on the show.

Watch the video here;

He again revealed that John Mahama allegedly met Rev Owusu-Bempah’s wife (it could be one of his ex wives) at Kumasi Airport last Tuesday 13th September 2021 and made these statements.