Rev Owusu Bempah commends Mona Gucci for ending saga with Mcbrown

Rev. Owusu Bempah has shared his opinion on the Mona Gucci and Nana Ama Mcbrown saga.

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Way Church has commended Mona for choosing peace amid what could have become another useless scuffle on social media.

The preacher was tuned in during Mona’s recent interview on Peace FM on the Entertainment Review Show and afterwards sent his thoughts to the host via SMS.

The host Kwasi Aboagye mentioned on the show that Owusu Bempah had sent in a message applauding Mona for her articulate submission and for her decision to shirk the matter.

Meanwhile, Mona has trended in the past couple of days after threatening to expose Mcbrown and her panelists on the United Showbiz show for deriding her while on the show.

The presenter made some wild allegations against Mcbrown and her husband claiming that their marriage was on the rocks because Maxwell had impregnated one of Mcbrown’s besties.

However, Mona has revealed that Mcbrown has always been her favorite actress and has chosen to maintain her love and respect for her and not dwell on already spilled milk.