Video: Rev Owusu Bempah finally details how Badu Kobi killed his son and left his grave open

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International has come out to reveal some more secrets about his former son Prophet Badu Kobi.

Rev. Owusu Bempah has come all out to disclose all that he knows about his former son Badu Kobi to clear his name from any evil tag amid the exposé of some fake Prophets in the country.

READ ALSO: I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers – Owusu Bempah

In an earlier report on the site, Rev Owusu Bempah exposed that at first Badu Kobi was his spiritual son until he(Badu Kobi) decided to indulge in some evil dealings which he warned him about.

He continued that he was told by one person that Badu Kobi has started walking with Obinim who has influenced him to join an occultic group.

Rev. Owusu Bempah disclosed that he had noticed the abrupt change in his son and hence called and sat with him to warn him against the path he is now choosing to go adding that it was dangerous.

The preacher disclosed that he remember he called him to tell him not to sacrifice his son but rather he should bring him so he heals him.

But because he was seriously bent of carrying out orders from his occult group, he failed to listen to him and went ahead to sacrifice his son.

In Owusu Bempah’s more disclosure, he has given full details on how Badu Kobi killed his son and left his grave open.

READ ALSO: Rev Owusu Bempah finally goes into details why all his marriages couldn’t work

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Rev. Owusu Bempah mentioned that his son- Badu Kobi turned deaf ears to him when he called on him to bring his sick son for healing but rather took him to the hospital.

According to him, he went to Badu Kobi when he heard his son has passed away after suffering from an undisclosed ailment. He went to his home to console him.

The preacher further revealed that at the burial grounds of Badu Kobi’s son officiated by Salifu Amoako they left the grave opened after the casket was lowered down.

READ ALSO: A more dangerous and deadly virus will emerge right after Coronavirus – Rev Owusu Bempah

Bempah asked him(Badu Kobi) why the grave is left open, he anwered that he will come back and do that properly. He was then confused at the turn of events.

The clergyman went on to say many people thought he denounced him because of their different prophecy about the 2016 General elections in Ghana.

But that wasn’t the case as the actual reason was that he had now become evil due to his association with Angel Obinim.

He dared him to come out and challenge him if he thinks he (Badu Kobi) is clean and has no relations with the demonic world.