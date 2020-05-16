- Advertisement -

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah have in a new video given full details of why all his marriages hit the rocks.

News about the man of God’s marriage life became the news headline for sometime after all failed.

The mere fact that he is a man of God, the least expected of him was to hear him divorce all his wives.

Rev. Owusu Bempah after a long silence has finally come out to clear the air with reasons why he left all his wives.

According to him, his reasons for coming out to say this for the first time is because of the devilish plots of some people to tarnish his image and tag him as a fake pastor.

Speaking on his first marriage, Owusu Bempah mentioned that he went through hell. It was the wife who left the marriage not the other way round.

“The break up came about after someone had gifted her a car that I questioned who it was just to go and thank him/her on my wife’s behalf”…In the voice of Owusu Bempah.

He said it took him 6 years before he went into the second marriage. The second wife was introduced to him by someone.

He did everything any man would do for his wife but it also went down the drain. His 2nd wife had married another man somewhere before he came to him pretending she was single.

He sent out strong waning to all plotting to come out with audios of him wooing women to stop because he cares less about such things.