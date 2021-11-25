type here...
Rev Owusu Bempah finally meets IGP Dampare – (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Owusu-Bempah-meets-Dampare
After pleading with his cohorts to plead with the then Acting IGP, Akuffo Dampare on his behalf to forgive him if he has done anything to offend him, Rev Owusu Bempah has met the IGP in person.

Remember in September 2021, Rev Bempah as a result of the treatment metered out to him at the hospital after he took ill hours following his remand pleaded with the IGP.

As if that was all, hardened Bempah after he was finally shown mercy by the compassionate Inspector General of Police made another remark that stroke reactions.

Without mincing words, Prophet Owusu Bempah in one of his sermons at church on Sunday said that he doesn’t fear the IGP, but that he respects his position in the country.

Reverend Owusu Bempah comments came on the heels of the warning the Police issued to men of God to stop causing fear and panic with doom prophecies.

As a consequence of the controversial preacher’s animadversions, netizens suspected friction between the two parties, thus him and Ithe IGP.

Well, Rev. Owusu Bempah has finally smoked the peace pipe with IGP Dampare as the two gentlemen met at the engagement ceremony of COP Kofi Boakye’s daughter.

Source:GHPAGE

