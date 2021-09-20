type here...
News

Rev. Owusu Bempah makes first appearance in church after his arrest (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Owusu Bempah, yesterday 19th September, 2021 made his first appearance in church after his arrest, hospitalization and bail. Looking all joyful, the controversial man of God was also cheered on by the congregation when he mounted the pulpit.

The preacher standing before the teeming congregation on Sunday was thankful as he seized the opportunity to thank some high ranking individual in Ghana who stood with him in those ‘dark’ moments.

Speaking to the gathering, he revealed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo sent the Chief of Staff on his behalf to visit him when he was in police custody.

Owusu Bempah also revealed Ex-President Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama for sending a delegation to visit him, thanking them.

Rev. Bempah acknowledged Kennedy Agyapong, Sammy Awuku, Ernest Owusu Bempah, Hopeson Adorye, Rev. Obofour, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Archbishop-elect Salifu Amoako, NDC’s National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi and a tall list of other important persons for reaching out to him when he was in custody.

READ ALSO: Rev. Owusu Bempah & Jnr Pastors appear in court for the 2nd time

