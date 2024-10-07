Rev Owusu Bempah is part of us who chop the girls, he likes big bortos – Okatakyie Afrifa alleges

Okatakyie Afrifa has alleged that Rev Owusu Bempah is part of his group that ‘chops girls’.

During an appearance on Angel FM earlier this morning, Okatakyie Afrifa alleged that Rev Owusu Bempah is serial womanizer just like him.

He further alleged that Rev Owusu Bempah likes women who are naturally endowed.

Okatakyie Afrifa’s attack on Rev Owusu Bempoah follows after his recent endorsement of John Mahama as the next president of Ghana.

A few days ago, Rev Owusu Bempah attended NDC’s congress where pastors who got invited to offer prayers for John Mahama,.

The gathering brought together a diverse group of church leaders from various denominations, including the Catholic, Pentecostal, Charismatic, and spiritual churches.