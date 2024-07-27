Rev Owusu Bempah is the most handsome, sekzy, humble man of God – Maame Ngege states (Video)

Maame Ngege has crowned Rev.Owusu Bempah as the most handsome, sekzy and humble man of God she knows.

Maame Ngege made this disclosure during an exclusive interview on GhPage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem hosted by King Asu-B.

According to Maame Ngege, she adores Rev Owusu very much because of his character.

She continued that, she started following Rev Owsus Bempah before she hit the limelight hence she isn’t an opportunist who wants to tap into the revered man of God’s fame.

While dropping several accolades on Rev. Owusu Bempah, Maame Ngege also maintained that the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries is a genuine man of God.

Talking about why she defends Rev.Owusu Bempah all the time, Maame Ngege disclosed that she has known the man of God since Adam reason she’s always by his side.

Watch the video below to know more…