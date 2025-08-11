Rev Owusu Bempah reacts to GAF helicopter crash

Founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has emotionally reacted to the tragic Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including the Defence Minister and the Environment Minister.

Addressing his congregation last Sunday, the prophet alleged that he foresaw the disaster in a vision and made persistent efforts to alert key figures in the country.

According to him, he repeatedly called a certain dignitary for three months after seeing the vision of the doomed helicopter, but his warnings were ignored.

“I made several calls and attempts to reach one individual over three months, just to meet him and inform him of an impending tragedy.

“I also told the archbishop to inform President Mahama not to use local flights, or we would not hear good news,” – Rev. Owusu Bempah stated.

The outspoken man of God further warned that the country should brace for more calamities ahead if spiritual interventions are not sought.

His claims have stirred public debate, with some questioning why such warnings are often only revealed after tragedies occur.

