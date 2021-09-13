Rev. Owusu Bempah has been remanded for one week for threatening to kill Nana Agradaa

- Advertisement -

Rev. Owusu Bempah was in court today in regards to the incident that happened between him and Nana Agradaa at the latter’s house.

He was charged with the threat of life for threatening to kill Nana Agradaa as well as offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Rev. Owusu Bempah was remanded to police custody to reappear before the court on 20th September 2020.

5 junior pastors and bodyguards who were also arrested were refused bail.

A video of the chaotic moment Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived in court today with 5 of his junior pastors in handcuffs has been sighted.

The man of God and his boys (junior pastors) on their arrival were escorted to court by heavily armed police officers.

According to the video, Journalists were not allowed into the courtroom. Some were even assaulted by Owusu Bempah’s macho men.