Just In: Rev. Owusu Bempah reportedly rushed to Police Hospital hours after denial of bail

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rev Owusu Bempah arrest
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah allegedly has been rushed to Police Hospital hours after denial of bail by an Accra High Court today Monday 13th September.

The controversial pastor was charged with the threat of life for threatening to kill Nana Agradaa as well as offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Rev. Owusu Bempah was remanded to police custody and is set to reappear before the court on 20th September 2020. 5 junior pastors and bodyguards who were also arrested were refused bail.

According to an unconfirmed report, the popular pastor hours after he was denied bail took ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. It’s reported, Bempah has been handcuffed to his sickbed and is under police guard ensuring his safety.

We’ve gathered that troubled Owusu Bempah has been trying to reach his friends and connections at the higher offices in the country to come to his aid but all have proved futile.

Source:GHPAGE

