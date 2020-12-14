Rev. Owusu Bempah spits venom on Vim Lady for calling him fake prophet

- Advertisement -

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has unleashed his fury on celebrated media personality, Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady after she subtly called him a fake man of God.

Call to mind, hours after Electoral Commission’s declaration of Nana Addo as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana, UTV’s Afia Pokuaa made some comments that can pass as a shade to some prophets here in Ghana.

She said; “Ghanaians are tired of constant divergent political prophesies from some prophets, they should stop.” Vim Lady made these remarks on UTV when she was about signing out on TV after the declaration.

Though she failed to boldly mention the names of these prophets, we don’t need a revelator to tell us Afia Pokuaa was making reference to Nigel Giasie, Owusu Bempah and Badu Kobi.

Reacting to her statements, Rev. Bempah who seemingly has taken great umbrage to Vim Lady’s comments has ‘slapped’ her with heavy insults whiles preaching to congregants.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry mocked the journalist calling her a ‘Man-woman’ thus a woman with masculine features. He said this on Sunday, December 13th,

“Look at a woman with masculine features, who also speaks nonsense” Rev Owusu Bempah stated.

He added: “I called her on phone and asked her why she will make such utterances about me, she replied that she was only joking”

Amongst all the many prophets in Ghana who prophesied the outcome of the 2020 general election, Rev. Bempah stands tall as one of the known figures who have his name registered as ‘real man of God’ after Nana Addo’s win.