type here...
GhPageEntertainmentRev Owusu Bempah storms Nana Agradaa’s house with thugs (Video)
Entertainment

Rev Owusu Bempah storms Nana Agradaa’s house with thugs (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa Owusu Bempah
- Advertisement -

Dozens of men on Thursday afternoon besieged the residence of repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, in an attempt to allegedly cause harm to her.

The born-again ritualist, who is now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro, recorded the series of events live on social media as they unfolded right at her doorstep.

Nana Agradaa disclosed in the video that she was at home when some men allegedly sent by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived in front of her gate and threatened to break in to deal with her.

It all started when one of Rev. Owusu Bempah’s junior pastors, Nana Adu Berchie, earlier brandished a pistol in a live Facebook video and dared Nana Agradaa to call their bluff – which she did and has resulted into this.

According to Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International sees her as a threat to his ministry, hence exploring every means possible to bring her down.

Watch the full video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News