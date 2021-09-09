- Advertisement -

Dozens of men on Thursday afternoon besieged the residence of repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, in an attempt to allegedly cause harm to her.

The born-again ritualist, who is now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro, recorded the series of events live on social media as they unfolded right at her doorstep.

Nana Agradaa disclosed in the video that she was at home when some men allegedly sent by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived in front of her gate and threatened to break in to deal with her.

It all started when one of Rev. Owusu Bempah’s junior pastors, Nana Adu Berchie, earlier brandished a pistol in a live Facebook video and dared Nana Agradaa to call their bluff – which she did and has resulted into this.

According to Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International sees her as a threat to his ministry, hence exploring every means possible to bring her down.

Watch the full video below.